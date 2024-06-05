5 BJP Women Leaders Elected as MLAs in Odisha Assembly

TNI Bureau: During party’s historic win, as many as five women candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered their wins yesterday.

The five female candidates are Simarani Nayak, Pravati Parida, Upasna Mohapatra, Surama Padhy and Sanjali Murmu.

Simarani Nayak who polled 97795 votes defeated Mahesh Sahoo of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) with a margin of 11827 votes in Hindol assembly seat.

In Nimapada constituency, Pravati Parida won against BJD’s Dillip Kumar Nayak with a margin of 4588 votes while young and dynamic Upasna Mohapatra became victorious from Brahmagiri constituency. She polled 95783 votes which is 9830 higher than Umakanta Samantaray of BJD.

Likewise, former Minister Surama Padhy won from the Ranapur seat as she got 81439 votes while her close contender Satyanarayan Pradhan of Biju Janata Dal, who got 65895 votes.

Sanjali Murmu also won over BJD’s Ranjita Marndi in the Bangiriposhi assembly seat by getting 87801 votes and with a margin of 53325 votes.