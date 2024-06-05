Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check Party-wise Winning List

TNI Bureau: Lok Sabha election results 2024 delivered a significant surprise, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured just 292 seats and the opposition bloc INDIA won 234 seats.
In the NDA, the BJP won 240 seats, a decline of 63 seats from the 2019 General Elections.
Lok Sabha Elections party-wise total seats:
➡️Bharatiya Janata Party- 240 seats
➡️Indian National Congress- 99 seats
➡️Samajwadi Party- 37 seats
➡️Trinamool Congress- 29 seats
➡️Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam- 22 seats
➡️Telugu Desam Party- 16 seats
➡️Janata Dal (United)- 12 seats
➡️Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey)- 9 seats
➡️Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar)- 8 seats
➡️Shiv Sena- 7 seats
➡️Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)- 5 seats
➡️Communist Party of India (Marxist)- 4 seats
➡️Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party- 4 seats
➡️Rashtriya Janata Dal- 4 seats
➡️Jharkhand Mukti Morcha- 3 seats
➡️Indian Union Muslim League – 3 seats
➡️Aam Aadmi Party- 3 seats
➡️Janasena Party- 2 seats
➡️Janata Dal (Secular) – JD(S)- 2 seats
➡️Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation)- 2 seats
➡️Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi- 2 seats
➡️Jammu & Kashmir National Conference – 2 seats
➡️Communist Party of India- 2 seats
➡️Rashtriya Lok Dal- 2 seats
➡️All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen- 1 seat
➡️Nationalist Congress Party- 1 seat
➡️United People’s Party, Liberal- 1 seat
➡️Kerala Congress- 1 seat
➡️Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)- 1 seat
➡️Asom Gana Parishad- 1 seat
➡️Revolutionary Socialist Party- 1 seat
➡️Zoram People’s Movement- 1 seat
➡️Voice of the People Party- 1 seat
➡️Shiromani Akali Dal- 1 seat
➡️Rashtriya Loktantrik Party- 1 seat
➡️Sikkim Krantikari Morcha- 1 seat
➡️Bharat Adivasi Party- 1 seat
➡️Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam – 1 seat
➡️AJSU Party- 1 seat
➡️Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)- 1 seat
➡️Apna Dal (Soneylal)- 1 seat
➡️Independent- 7 seats
