Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check Party-wise Winning List

TNI Bureau: Lok Sabha election results 2024 delivered a significant surprise, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured just 292 seats and the opposition bloc INDIA won 234 seats.

In the NDA, the BJP won 240 seats, a decline of 63 seats from the 2019 General Elections.

Lok Sabha Elections party-wise total seats:

➡️Bharatiya Janata Party- 240 seats

➡️Indian National Congress- 99 seats

➡️Samajwadi Party- 37 seats

➡️Trinamool Congress- 29 seats

➡️Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam- 22 seats

➡️Telugu Desam Party- 16 seats

➡️Janata Dal (United)- 12 seats

➡️Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey)- 9 seats

➡️Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar)- 8 seats

➡️Shiv Sena- 7 seats

➡️Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)- 5 seats

➡️Communist Party of India (Marxist)- 4 seats

➡️Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party- 4 seats

➡️Rashtriya Janata Dal- 4 seats

➡️Jharkhand Mukti Morcha- 3 seats

➡️Indian Union Muslim League – 3 seats

➡️Aam Aadmi Party- 3 seats

➡️Janasena Party- 2 seats

➡️Janata Dal (Secular) – JD(S)- 2 seats

➡️Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation)- 2 seats

➡️Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi- 2 seats

➡️Jammu & Kashmir National Conference – 2 seats

➡️Communist Party of India- 2 seats

➡️Rashtriya Lok Dal- 2 seats

➡️All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen- 1 seat

➡️Nationalist Congress Party- 1 seat

➡️United People’s Party, Liberal- 1 seat

➡️Kerala Congress- 1 seat

➡️Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)- 1 seat

➡️Asom Gana Parishad- 1 seat

➡️Revolutionary Socialist Party- 1 seat

➡️Zoram People’s Movement- 1 seat

➡️Voice of the People Party- 1 seat

➡️Shiromani Akali Dal- 1 seat

➡️Rashtriya Loktantrik Party- 1 seat

➡️Sikkim Krantikari Morcha- 1 seat

➡️Bharat Adivasi Party- 1 seat

➡️Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam – 1 seat

➡️AJSU Party- 1 seat

➡️Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)- 1 seat

➡️Apna Dal (Soneylal)- 1 seat

➡️Independent- 7 seats