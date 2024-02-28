EC seeks clarification from Odisha Govt, BJD over use of Party Symbol in Govt Ads

TNI Bureau: Ahead of the Odisha Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India has sought a clarification from the Odisha Government and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) over the use of party’s ‘conch’ symbol in advertisements using public funds, public resources for party promotion.

In this regard, the EC has sought a reply from the State Government and the party by March 2.

It is pertinent to mention here that the poll panel had received complaints that the BJD symbol was being promoted through various advertisements in newspapers, TV channels and hoardings in different cities of Odisha.