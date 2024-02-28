TNI Evening News Headlines – February 28, 2024

➡️Election Commission of India seeks clarification from Odisha Govt, BJD over use of Party Symbol in Govt Advertisements.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu laid the foundation stone for the Central Government Holiday Home and a Sports Complex at Rairangpur and inaugurated the Eklavya Model Residential School in Badasahi.
➡️MLA Prafulla Samal comes out of ED office after 8-hour-long interrogation in connection with Barapada engineering college land case.
➡️IAS reshuffle in Odisha: Puri Collector Bijay Kumar Dash appointed as CMC Commissioner.
➡️BJD expels former Kankadahada block chairperson Kartik Sahu for anti-party activities.
➡️Two killed as train hits them in Jharkhand’s Jamtara district.
➡️Rupee falls 4 paise to close at 82.93 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex falls 790.34 points to settle at 72,304.88; Nifty tanks 247.20 points to 21,951.15.
➡️Actress Taapsee Pannu to tie the knot with her longtime partner and former badminton player Mathias Boe.
➡️BCCI announced the annual player contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the 2023-24 season. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have not been considered for the annual contracts.
➡️Bharti Enterprises chief Sunil Bharti Mittal knighted by King Charles III.
