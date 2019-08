TNI Bureau: E-farming Odisha has developed a Mobile application to solve the problem of selling and buying farming products in Odisha.

Through this app, farmers can sell their farming products easily in fair price. They can also find solution on how to control bacterial diseases in plants.

This mobile application provides diversified videos of agriculture works.

People can download this farming app via

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.project.efarming