‘Samajara Darpan’ shows Mirror to Society

TNI Bureau: Samajara Darpan, a voluntary organisation has been dedicated to the problems of mentally challenged people.

To protect the mentally challenged persons who are vulnerable to attacks and atrocities on the streets, ‘Samajara Darpan’ is orgnizing various personal hygiene initiatives including washing, bathing, shampooing, brushing teeth and shaving of those persons in various parts of the State.

The organization is also engaged in other philanthropic activities including working for Persons with Disabilities, relief & rehabilitation during Cyclone and tree plantation.

Here’s a recent video in which a member of ‘Samajara Darpan’, Kaibalya was seen serving a mentally challenged a person to give him a complete makeover while celebrating completion of 3 years of his Organisation.