Drivers in Odisha to get Rs 4 lakh in case of Accidental Death

Bhubaneswar, TNI Bureau: The Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, has granted approval for a welfare scheme aimed at benefiting motor vehicle drivers and employees in the state. To implement the scheme, a welfare board will be established, as confirmed by a senior official from the state government.

The primary objective of the scheme, launched by the state government, is to protect the interests of motor vehicle drivers and employees in Odisha. Initially, the government will provide financial assistance to the welfare board for the implementation of the scheme. Subsequently, the board will generate additional resources through registration fees and contributions from motor vehicle owners.

In the event of mishap deaths, the welfare board will offer ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of motor vehicle drivers and employees. Moreover, in cases of serious injuries, the board will provide financial assistance of Rs 80,000 to the drivers and employees.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The official stated that as per the scheme, the welfare board will extend ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin in cases of natural deaths among motor vehicle drivers and employees. Furthermore, individuals who suffer permanent deformities due to mishaps will be eligible for financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Additionally, motor vehicle drivers and employees will be included in the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and Madhu Babu Pension scheme of the state government if they meet the necessary criteria, according to the official.

The welfare scheme is expected to benefit more than 5 lakh motor vehicle drivers and employees. The board will also ensure that the motor vehicle drivers and employees have representation within it.