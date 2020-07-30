Tanvi Sharma – 1st Lady Plasma Donor of Odisha

TNI Bureau: MBBS Final Year Student at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, Dr. Tanvi Sharma became the first Lady Plasma Donor of Odisha on Wednesday.

Tanvi was earlier infected with Covid-19, but fully recovered and volunteered to donate plasma.

“We salute the spirit of our Covid Warrior, a student of SCB Medical College & Hospital, who has recovered from #COVID19 and donated Plasma today,” tweeted the Health Department.

Odisha currently has two Plasma Banks – at SCB MCH, Cuttack and Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar. Plasma Banks will be set up at IGH, Rourkela, VIMSAR, Burla and MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur.

Convalescent plasma therapy is being conducted at 4 Hospitals – SUM Hospital and KIMS (Bhubaneswar) Ashwini Hospital (Cuttack) and Tata Covid Hospital (Ganjam).

29 COVID-19 Patients in Odisha have been transfused plasma so far. While 3 of them have been discharged, 5 have died. At least 15 other patients have shown signs of improvement.