Odisha reports 1203 New Covid-19 Cases, 10 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported ten deaths and single-day spike of 1203 COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took the tally of patients in the State to 30378 including 11235 active cases and 18938 recovered ones.

👉 Of the 1203 new cases, 758 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 445 are local cases.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has declined to 9.31% on July 29 as compared to 9,93% recorded on July 28.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with single day spike of 250 new Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 10 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Ganjam, 2 from Khordha , 1 each from Rayagada, Nayagagarh, Sambalpur and Sundargarh. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 169. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 90 in Ganjam District, 21 in Khordha, 7 in Rayagada and 7 in Sundargarh.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 67 (Sambalpur), Female 60, Male 60 (Both Bhubaneswar), Male 43, Male 47, Male 33, Male 65 (All Ganjam), Male 65 (Nayagarh), Male 71 (Sundargarh), Male 50 (Rayagada).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khurda (220) and Cuttack (97).

➡️New Cases: Ganjam (250), Khurda (220), Cuttack (97), Sundargarh (74), Gajapati (72), Koraput (66), Malkangiri (65), Bhadrak (53), Jajpur (46), Rayagada (45), Sambalpur (40), Nayagarh (24), Balasore (20), Mayurbhanj (16), Angul (15), Kandhamal (14), Kendrapada (14), Bargarh (12), Keonjhar (11), Puri (9), Jagatsinghpur (8), Deogarh (8), Balangir (6), Nabarangpur (4), Kalahandi (4), Sonepur ( 4), Dhenkanal (3) and Boudh (3).

➡️ New Recoveries – 878

➡️ Samples Tested on July 29: 12,928