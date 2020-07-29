878 Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha Today; 396 from Ganjam

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported highest single-day COVID-19 recovery of 878 cases on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 18938.

A record number of 396 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Khurdha (114) and Gajapati (49).

While Odisha has so far reported 29175 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 10920.

➡️878 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on July 29.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 18938.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (396), Khurdha (114), Gajapati (49), Jagatsinghpur (44), Koraput (35), Balasore (33), Kandhamal (29), Angul (26), Keonjhar (23), Nayagarh (16), Cuttack (14), Sundergarh (14), Bhadrak (13), Malkangiri (11), Jajpur (10), Kendrapara (8), Baragarh (7), Boudh (7), Dhenkanal (7), Jharsuguda (5), Bolangir (4), Puri (4), Nuapada (3), Rayagada (3), Mayurbhanj (2) and Sambalpur (1).