District Court Employees in Odisha to have Dress Code from April 1

TNI Bureau: The Orissa High Court has issued a notification making dress code for all the employees of the District Courts mandatory with an aim to maintain discipline and decorum in the office.

According to the directive issued by the State High Court, the male employees of Groups-A, B and C shall wear white full sleeve shirt and blue formal full pant.

Likewise, the femare emproyees of Groups-A, B and c shail wear white salwar and churidar with blue chunri or white saree with blue border.

The male employees of Group D cadre and the drivers shall wear white sleeve shirt and white formar full pant.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The femare emproyees of Group D cadre and the female driver (if available) shall wear white salwar and churidar chunri or white saree with blue border.

Accordingly, it is proposed that the Group-A, B and c employees shall be provided with uniform allowance of Rs 4000 once in two years along with quarterry washing allowance Rs 200 subject to concurrence of the State Government.

The state Government be moved for concurrence of the proposal of the High court as recommended by Justice Shetty Commission in its report in chapter-XVII (Miscellaneous Recommendations) for its impremeniation in respect of the employees of District Courts.

Emproyees of the District courts have been directed to wear the dress code from April 1, 2023.