Kolkata Woman loses Rs 96,000 While booking Hotel Room in Puri

TNI Bureau: A woman from Kolkata reportedly lost Rs 96,000 while booking hotel room in Odisha’s Puri on Internet.

According to reports, the woman who is said to be the resident of the central Kolkata was booking hotel rooms for a family vacation in Puri.

In the process of booking the hotel rooms, she came across a phone number in the Google that was shown to be the number of a hotel in Puri.

As she dialled the number a man identifying himself as the manager of the hotel spoke to her and sent her a link on her WhatsApp.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

As soon as she clicked on the link, Rs 96,000 was debited from her account within moments.

Realising that she fell into the prey of online fraud, she filed the a complaint at Muchipara police station and the cyber crime cell.

Based on her complaint, the cell started an investigation by contacting the victim’s bank and came to know that the money was found to have been transferred to an account in a branch in Uttarakhand.

Speaking about the online fraud a senior police officer said, “Most of the money that was duped out of the woman has been recovered. The cyber crime cell has been able to recover Rs 88,900 of the Rs 96,000 that was fraudulently transferred from the victim’s account.”