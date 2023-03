TNI Evening News Headlines – March 6, 2023

➡️ Rain or Thundershower likely at many places of Odisha from March 7 till 11: IMD.

➡️ Four dead, four critical in firecracker explosion in Khordha.

➡️ Delhi Court sends Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20.

➡️ Nikki Yadav murder case: Delhi court extends Sahil Gehlot’s judicial custody by 14 days.

➡️ Manik Saha gets second term as Tripura Chief Minister; to take oath on March 8.

➡️ Defense Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Naval Commanders’ Conference on India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier. ➡️ US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to visit India from March 7-10. ➡️ Airtel announces the largest ever 5G roll-out in 125 cities.

➡️ Hardik Pandya becomes youngest cricketer in the world to reach 25 million Instagram followers.