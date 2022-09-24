Dharmendra Murder Case: Samir Dash under the Scanner

By Sagarika Satapathy
Dharmendra Murder Case: Samir Dash under the Scanner
TNI Bureau: Hours after the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Zilla Parishad member from Nimapada Dharmendra Sahoo was found hanging, Opposition BJP on Saturday alleged the role of State School and Mass Minister and Nimapada MLA Samir Ranjan Dash in the case.

Sahoo, the member of ZP Zone 11 in Nimapada. was found hanging in his relative’s house at Sishupalgarh area in Bhubaneswar today.

Demanding a fair probe into the matter, BJP leaders demanded that the police must not destroy the data of Sahoo’s two mobile phones about what sahoo mentioned on his social media post which may bring the truth to the fore.

