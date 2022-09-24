TNI News Headlines – September 24, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
EAM ⁦S Jaishankar and other dignitaries attend the "India@75 Showcasing India-UN Partnership in Action
🔹Out of 51 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 27 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 659.
 
🔹Odisha gears up for Investors’ Meet in Bengaluru & Hyderabad.
 
🔹BJP National President JP Nadda will reach Bhubaneswar on September 29; will offer his prayers at Puri Srimandir on September 30.
 
🔹BJD ZP member Dharmendra Sahoo MurderCase: BJP demands probe against Minister Samir Dash.
🔹Ollywood Actor Babusaan discharged from hospital after recovering from ilness.
 
🔹A Delhi Court grants 4-day CBI remand of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey to CBI in relation to National Stock Exchange (NSE) phone tapping case.
 
🔹EAM ⁦S Jaishankar and other dignitaries attend the “[email protected] Showcasing India-UN Partnership in Action.
 
🔹Ankita Bhandari murder case: Uttarakhand BJP leader Vinod Arya expelled after son’s arrest. Brother of the accused also expelled from the party. 
 
🔹50 killed in Iran protest crackdown.
 
