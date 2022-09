Odisha gears up for Investors’ Meet in Bengaluru & Hyderabad

TNI Bureau: To attract investment in IT, apparel, electronics and biotechnology sector, Odisha Government has decided to organize investors meets in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to attend the Odisha Investors’ Meet along with IT Secretary Manoj Mishra in Bengaluru on September 28 & in Hyderabad in Mid-October.

The CM would interact with some of the top industry captains.