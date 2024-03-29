Dhaneswar Majhi returns to BJP after 15 Years

TNI Bureau: Former Rajya Sabha MP and 5-time MLA, elected from Kesinga and Narla assembly constituencies, Dhaneswar Majhi today returned to BJP after 15 years ahead of the general elections.

Dhaneswar rejoined the saffron fold after leaving Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Former state president Samir Mohanty, former minister Surama Padhi, state vice-president Biranchi Narayan Tripathi, state secretary Saroj Kara, state media coordinator Sujit Kumar Das, Azad Hind Pangirahi welcomed Dhaneswar and his supporters during an induction event at party office in Bhubaneswar.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined for the overall development of the country and Odisha. The faith and trust of the people of the country and the people of the state is increasing towards the leadership of Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The trust of the people of Odisha is increasing on the Modi government and the Modi guarantee,” said Majhi after joining the BJP.

“On the other hand, BJD has become a big obstacle in the development of the state. Democracy has been completely destroyed in BJD,” he alleged.

Notably, the veteran politician was elected as Kesinga MLA in 1971, 1974, 2000 and Narla legislator in 2004 and 2014.

Besides, he was the MP of Rajya Sabha between 1978 and 1984 as a member of the Janata Party. He had won on BJP ticket in 2000 and 2004, but left the party in 2009 and won on BJD ticket in 2014.