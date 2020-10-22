Depression in 12 Hours; Orange Alert issued to 6 Districts in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The well-marked Low Pressure Area (LAP) over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts, is likely to concentrate into a depression in the next 12 hours and further intensify into a deep depression during the subsequent 24 hours, tweeted the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar this morning.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall are predicted at many parts of South and Coastal Odisha for two days.

The regional Met office has issues Orange Alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places) for six districts – Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore.

Yellow warning (heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places) has been issued for Gajapati, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal districts.

Moderate to intense rainfall has been predicted for the Capital City Bhubaneswar.

Fihermen have been advised not to venture into sea till October 24.