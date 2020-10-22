TNI Morning News Headlines – October 22, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 1913 Covid-19 cases including 1109 quarantine and 804 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 276094 including 254913 recoveries & 19932 active cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 254 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (150) and Angul (106).

👉 Odisha reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 3 each from Mayurbhanj and Angul, 2 each from Dhenkanal, Subarnapur & Bhubaneswar. Toll mounts to 1196.

👉 Odisha conducts 40,114 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

👉 Depression over Bay of Bengal in 12 Hours, IMD issues orange alert for 6 districts including Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore today.

👉 East Coast Railway Central Hospital at Mancheswar in Bhubaneswar gets new OPD.

👉 2 dead, 1 critical in road accident near Mukundabindha in Jajpur district.

India News

👉 India reports 55,838 new COVID-19 cases & 702 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 77,06,946 including 7,15,812 active cases, 68,74,518 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,16,616 deaths.

👉 Total 9,86,70,363 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 21st October. Of these, 14,69,984 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Andhra Pradesh: “INS Kavaratti”, last of the 4 indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare stealth corvettes commissioned into Indian Navy.

👉 India today successfully carried out the final trial of the DRDO-developed Nag anti-tank guided missile with a warhead at the Pokhran field firing ranges in Rajasthan.

👉 Union Home Minister Amit Shah turns 56, Birthday greetings pour in.

👉 Centre relaxes import norms, releases buffer stock.

👉 PM Modi to address people of West Bengal on commencement of Durga Puja today.

👉 Palghar mob lynching incident: Bail applications of about 70 accused persons to be heard today.

Wold News

👉 Brazil’s COVID-19 vaccine volunteer dies; trial to continue.

👉 Global coronavirus cases surpass 41.1 million.