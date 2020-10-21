TNI Evening News Headlines – October 21, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 239 new COVID-19 cases including 63 Quarantine and 176 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 27909 in the Capital City.

👉 302 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 2716 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 586 from Khordha, 206 from Sundargarh, 201 from Anugul and 156 from Mayurbhanj. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 254913.

👉 The expenditure limit for Assembly elections in Odisha increased from Rs 28 lakh to Rs 30.80 lakh.

👉 3 of a family killed by neighbour at Napada Village in Sambalpur District over land dispute.

👉 Vigilance arrests Bhubaneswar Public Health Division-II Assistant Executive Engineer Rabindranath Pradhan; traced assets worth Rs 6.53 crore belonging to him.

👉 Jagatsinghpur: Bibekananda Sahoo, the SI of Naugaon Police Station placed under suspension for consuming liquor during duty hours.

👉 The death due to road accidents decrease by 43.5% in four months of lock down April to July: State Transport Authority (STA).

India News

👉 Centre increases the election expenditure limit for both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

👉 Election Commission asks political parties to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines in campaigning.

👉 Union Cabinet approves productivity linked bonus and non-productivity linked bonus for 2019-2020. A total of 30.67 lakh non-gazettes employees will be benefited.

👉 Union Cabinet approves adaptation of the Jammu & Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989. This move will help establish three tiers of grass-root level democracy.

👉 Former BJP Minister Eknath Khadse who quit BJP to join Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on October 23.

👉 Wing Commander (Retd) Dr Vijayalakshmi Ramanan, the first woman commissioned officer of the Indian Air Force died at the age of 96.

👉 Over 2,000 patients benefited from plasma therapy in Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

👉 Centre issues draft rules for Rashtriya Raksha University Act 2020.

👉 Election Commission issues notice to Congress leader Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ remark against a woman candidate during poll rally; asks him to clear his stand within 48 hours.

👉 Govt relaxes import norms for onion to boost domestic supply.

👉 West Bengal: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung cuts ties with NDA.

👉 Sanjay Dutt announces recovery from Cancer.