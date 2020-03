TNI Bureau: A Mohalla Clinic Doctor in Delhi and his family wife and daughter) tested positive for CoronaVirus. They had come in contact with a woman on March 12. The woman had returned from Dubai, Saudi Arabia.

A total of 800 people who came in contact with the Mohalla Clinic Doctor have been quarantined for 14 days, confirmed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The number of #COVID19 cases in Delhi has risen to 36.