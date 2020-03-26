Sonia seeks NYAY & deferment of EMIs for 6 Months

TNI Bureau: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has written to PM Narendra Modi with a few suggestions to deal with the crisis arisen out of Coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

Sonia Gandhi has sought implementation of the Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme #NYAY as proposed by the Congress saying this is the need of the hour.

Sonia also urged the PM to defer all EMIs for a period of 6 months to give relief to the salaried class. Age also sought distribution of 10kg ration per family to all beneficiaries under PDS.