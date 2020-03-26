Coronavirus Death Toll in USA tops 1000

TNI Bureau: While the global CoronaVirus death toll has crossed 21,000, the United States of America (USA) has reported 1,041 deaths so far.

The USA reported 13,812 new cases of coronavirus and 245 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The country now has 68,421 COVID-19 positive cases and 1,041 deaths.

CoronaVirus Positive Cases in USA:

New York: 32,966

New Jersey: 4,402

California: 3,154

Washington: 2,588

Michigan: 2,295

Florida: 1,977

Illinois: 1,865

Massachusetts: 1,838

Louisiana: 1,795

Georgia: 1,387

Texas: 1,155

Pennsylvania: 1,127

Colorado: 1,086

Tennessee: 906

Connecticut: 875