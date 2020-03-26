Coronavirus Death Toll in USA tops 1000

TNI Bureau: While the global CoronaVirus death toll has crossed 21,000, the United States of America (USA) has reported 1,041 deaths so far.
The USA reported 13,812 new cases of coronavirus and 245 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The country now has 68,421 COVID-19 positive cases and 1,041 deaths.
CoronaVirus Positive Cases in USA:
New York: 32,966
New Jersey: 4,402
California: 3,154
Washington: 2,588
Michigan: 2,295
Florida: 1,977
Illinois: 1,865
Massachusetts: 1,838
Louisiana: 1,795
Georgia: 1,387
Texas: 1,155
Pennsylvania: 1,127
Colorado: 1,086
Tennessee: 906
Connecticut: 875
