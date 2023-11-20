Delhi Metro roped in for Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation today signed a contract with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for construction of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project – Phase-I from Bhubaneswar airport to Trishulia in Cuttack.

The DMRC will work as a turn-key consultant for the project.

The MoU was signed in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on virtual platform. The project is targeted to be completed in four years.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Patnaik said that this pact signals emergence of a new epoch in the transportation history of Odisha.

He further said that we are now poised to transform the transportation landscape in the capital region. This is a flagship programme under the 5T Initiative of my Government that will also symbolize the emergence of a New Odisha, he added.

Speaking on the significance of the project, he said that “My Cabinet has approved the First Phase of Metro Project from Bhubaneswar Airport to Trisulia Square at a cost of Rs 6255 Crore. This is the single largest investment made in any infrastructure project in the history of Odisha. The entire cost of the project will be borne by the State Government.”

Expressing happiness over the project, he said, “I am happy that My Government is delivering yet another promise which was made as part of our Manifesto in 2019.”

Appreciating the expertise of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, he said that DMRC is a pioneer in the field of construction and operation of Metro Rail in the country. He expressed confidence that the construction of the Metro Rail will be of World Class standard and will be completed in time.

He wished grand success for the endeavor and hoped that this would set new benchmarks in the Metro Rail history in the country.

The programme was moderated by 5T Chairman VK Pandian.

The project was announced by the Chief Minister on 1st April this year. 5T Chairman VK Pandian on October 29 visited Trishulia to take stock of the progress in project before the foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Housing & Urban Development Minister Smt Usha Devi said that it’s a historic moment that will transform the transport sector. She appreciated the statesmanship of the Chief Minister for the Project.

Science & Technology Minister Sri Ashok Panda said that this project will make Cuttack & Bhubaneswar truly a twin city.

Chief Secretary PK Jena said that the project will not only ease out traffic in both the cities, it will also spruce up the economy.

DMRC MD Vikas Kumar said that this an apt time to start transit oriented development in Odisha. It will spruce up economy, and push growth and development in the region.

The main features of the project is :

• Length of the project from Bhubaneswar Airport to Trisulia square is 26 Kms.

• There will be 20 Metro stations including at Capital Hospital, Rajmahal square, Jayadev Vihar square and Patia square.

• The Metro rail tracks and stations will be on elevated viaducts.

• Ultra-modern Coaches and signaling system will be adopted

• Advanced Ticketing System.

Housing & Urban Development Principal Secretary G. Mathivatanan delivered the welcome address and BMRC CEO Siba Prasad Samantray proposed the vote of thanks.

Among others, MLA Anant Narayan Jena, Susant Rout, Mayor Sulochana Das and other senior officers were also present.