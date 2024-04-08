BJP moves ECI against IPS Officer deployed in CMO

TNI Bureau: The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today moved the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) alleging violation of model code of conduct by IPS officer DS Kutey.

A delegation of the saffron party led by party’s senior leader and former State president Sameer Mohanty filed a complaint with the CEO against Kutey alleging that he has been working in favour of the state ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) during election campaigning and committed an offence under Section 129 of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The BJD delegation claimed that the ECI has directed not to engage Kutey in election work but he has been making calls and engaging SPs & IICs in party works.

BJP also demanded the seizure of Kutey’s mobile phone and conduct an inquiry into his call detail record (CDR) to find out his involvement in election duty.

The Mohanty-led delegation also sought the legal action against the IPS officer and his immediate transfer to other state.