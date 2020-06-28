Ganjam – COVID-19 Hotbed of Odisha

TNI Bureau: With 1,271 COVID-19 positive cases out of 6,614 total cases and 10 fatalities out of a total 21 deaths in Odisha, Ganjam District has become the COVID Hotbed of the State.

Unfortunately, over 180 COVID Warriors in the District, including Doctors, Police Personnel, Health Workers, ASHA Workers and Anganwadi Workers have also tested positive for Coronavirus so far.

With an increase in testing, Ganjam has been reporting high number of COVID-19 positive cases for the last few days. 76 new cases have been reported today, which includes 17 Corona Warriors in Aska, Berhampur, Bhanjanagar, Dharakote, Kabisurya Nagar and Polasara. 4 of them are police personnel.

Such a situation was anticipated long ago when the State Government decided to bring back all stranded Odias in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and other parts of the country. The cases went up when returnees arrived in Ganjam from the ‘Mini Odisha’ in Surat.

The Ganjam District Administration under Vijay Amruta Kulange has been taking tough measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Whether social distancing norms, lockdown, shutdown or enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines, there has been no laxity. Or else, the situation would have gone from bad to worse.

It’s believed that it may take another few weeks for the COVID-19 cases to recede in the district. As of now, the Mantra should be ‘Stay At Home, Stay Safe’ while maintaining proper social distancing and wearing masks when outside.

Ganjam Corona Updates:

👉 Total Positive Cases – 1271

👉 Active Cases – 402

👉 Recovered Cases – 859

👉 COVID-19 Fatalities – 10