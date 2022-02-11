DARINGBADI- The Dreamy Hill Station

Insight Bureau: Eastern Ghats are bewitching. Daringbadi, the hill station, also referred to as “Kashmir Of Odisha” is one of its kind for numerous reasons surrounded by valleys, forests, waterfalls has a refreshing breeze going on throughout the year.

Feel the cold breeze gently brush against your skin as you draw closer to Daring badi, located 3000 feet above sea level in Kandhamal district. It treasures some breathtakingly gorgeous views and nurtures acres of coffee and black pepper plantation areas.

Dotted with pine forests and waterfalls, the hill stations of Phulbani are popular holiday destinations of the state. Daringbadi Nature Camp & Belghar Nature Camp offer accommodation options for travelers coming to this part of Odisha. Surrounded by beautiful valleys & plateaus and dotted with coffee & pepper gardens the land of one of the most ancient tribes of India “Kutia Kondhas”, is a perfect gateway for people who are looking for some time off from the mundane city life.

There are a lot of wonderful spots in and around Daringbadi which will certainly excite you. The ma jor places which you shouldn’t miss even by mistake include Madubanda and Badangia waterfalls, Hill view park, Doluri river, Butterfly garden, Belghar sanctuary, Kotgarh Wild life sanctuary and Rushikulya river.

While you are at Daringbadi Nature Camp, be sure to experience the below list of must try activities. Birding – watch the avian beauties in action, undertake guided treks & Jungle safari to experience the beauty of the Eastern Ghats & watch the stunning landscape unravel itself with the rising sun.

Where to stay at-

There’s a variety of options for you to stay at. From Star Rated Hotels, Eco Tour Nature Camps equipped with state of the art swiss tents and facilities to OTDC Government Hotels, Bed Breakfasts and Homestays to choose from.

How to reach-

By Air- Biju Patnaik International Airport Bhubaneswar, 290 Kms away from the spot.

By Train- Berhampur Railway Station, 130 Kms away from the spot.

By Road- Phulbani Bus Stand, 120 Kms away from the spot. Nearest bus stop Daringbadi

There are a few places which leaves you stunned, every time you visit. Daringbadi is the one.