TNI Evening News Headlines – February 11, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 136 more COVID positive cases & 870 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 113 local contact cases and 23 quarantine cases.

➡️ 2483 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1253914.

➡️ State Election Commission (SEC) informs that the option NOTA (None Of The Above) will be provided to the electors for the General Elections to Urban Local Bodies in Odisha.

➡️ Omicron replaces Delta variant in Odisha, reveals from the latest genome sequencing report of Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Balangir District Informatics Officer (DIO) commits suicide at his residence in Jharsuguda District.

➡️ Panchayat Polls 2022: Drones to be used in the Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district during elections.

➡️ NEET Aspirant from Chandahandi Block in Nabarangpur Dist, Bidyadhara Mali goes ‘Missing’ in Berhampur; family seeks Odisha Police help.

India News

➡️ Delhi: 4 dead bodies recovered from under the debris after an old building collapsed in Bawana’s JJ colony; search operation underway.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Army troops get latest Sig Sauer rifles, ATVs along China border in Sikkim.

➡️ Delhi High Court, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2.

➡️ Tata Sons Board renews Chandrasekaran’s term as Executive Chairman for next 5 years.

➡️ Vice-captain K.L. Rahul and all-rounder Axar Patel ruled out of upcoming three-match T20I series against West Indies.

➡️ Explosion in Shastri Nagar area of Jammu; Details awaited.

➡️ Insurance company cannot reject claim in case of delay in informing vehicle theft: Supreme Court.

World News

➡️ India, Australia sign agreement to promote tourism.

➡️ Quad countries reaffirm their support for free, open Indo-Pacific.

➡️ Omicron BA.2 sub-variant account for 100% of new Covid cases in South Africa.

➡️ France seals $8.1 billion deal with Indonesia to sell 42 Rafale jets.