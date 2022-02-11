Outrage over Unnao Murder; Samajwadi Party on Defensive

Insight Bureau: The body of a Dalit girl missing from Unnao for two months was recovered on Thursday. Rajol Singh, son of former Samajwadi Party minister Fateh Bahadur Singh, has been accused of killing the girl. Police have recovered the body from the plot of Rajol Singh itself. It is being told that after killing the girl, her body was buried.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have intensified their attack on the SP after the name of the leader of the Samajwadi Party surfaced. In a way, BSP supremo Mayawati demanded action against the culprits. On the other hand, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has also raised this issue and assured that no stone will be left unturned in providing justice to the victim’s family.

BSP supremo Mayawati said, “Mayawati tweeted: “The recovery of the buried dead body of a Dalit girl in an SP leader’s field in Unnao district is very sad and a serious matter. The family had been suspecting the SP leader in the abduction and murder of the girl. The state government should immediately take strict action against the culprits and get justice for the victim’s family.”

The victim’s mother claimed that the police did not pay heed to her complaints when the woman went missing. “The officials said your girl has run away from home. She will return soon. The officials did not even let us meet the SP.”

At the same time, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji found the dead body of a Dalit daughter in the SP leader’s field, when the daughter’s mother was pleading in front of your car, you did not listen to her and gave protection to the SP leader, after the postmortem, no stone will be left unturned to bring justice to the victim.”

What happened to the Dalit girl?

Pooja, daughter of Rita, a Dalit woman living in Kashiram Colony of Sadar Kotwali area, was missing since December 8. After which the victim’s mother filed a case of kidnapping of the daughter on December 9, giving a complaint against Rajol Singh, the son of the former minister. Due to being related to Fateh Bahadur’s son, the police was constantly making hue and cry in the matter. After the disappearance of the daughter, the victim’s mother met the top officials several times for not taking any concrete steps and the accused Rajol Singh roaming freely, but no action was taken.

When Victim’s mother tried to immolate herself in front of Akhilesh Yadav

At the same time, when the matter was not heard, the victim’s mother tried to immolate herself by jumping in front of SP President Akhilesh Yadav’s car in Lucknow on 24 January. When the matter reached Lucknow, the hands and feet of the Unnao police swelled. After this, the Unnao Kotwali police hurriedly arrested the accused Rajol Singh on January 25 and sent him to jail. At the same time, on February 4, when the girl was not traced, the police questioned the accused Rajol Singh on PCR remand, but nothing was found by the police.

Rajol Singh’s accomplice confessed to burying the dead body

After this, the SOG team picked up Suraj Singh, the accomplice of accused Rajol and strictly interrogated him on the basis of the input received with the help of electronic surveillance. On this, he, along with Rajol, agreed to bury the girl after killing her.

The police reached the spot and got them excavated at the designated place. Police recovered the girl’s body 7 feet below the ground here. The body was recovered from the vacant land next to the Divyanand Ashram built by the father of accused Rajol Singh. At present, the post-mortem of the dead body of the girl is going on. Heavy police force is deployed in PM House.

Victim’s mother accuses police

The mother of the deceased girl has also accused the police of collusion with the son of a former minister in the SP government and negligence. In the case, Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh said that on December 8, a complaint was received about the disappearance of a girl. The case was registered right after the FIR was lodged. According to the sources, after the facts that have been found, a body has been received here. After the postmortem, further legal action will be taken. At the same time, on the allegations against the police, the ASP said that whoever is involved in this incident, action will be taken against them. If any inspector or policeman is involved, then action will be taken against him too.