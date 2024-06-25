Cyclonic circulation forms over BoB; Heavy rainfall in Odisha for next 5 days

TNI Bureau: With the Southwest monsoon has become active in Odisha, a cyclonic circulation has formed over Bay of Bengal on Tuesday.

Under its impact, several districts in the State will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in next 5 days from June 26 to June 30.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has issued ‘Yellow Warning’ for heavy rainfall activities in several districts of the State.

In the next 24 hours there is a possibility of rain and lightning in some places, especially in Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha on Monday instructed to all Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to take immediate measures for probable flash-floods/flood like situations/water-logging/landslide etc. in view of the cyclonic circulation.