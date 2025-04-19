TNI Morning News Headlines – April 19, 2025

➡️Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) bans firecrackers, adds health insurance for devotees, servitors for Puri Chandan Jatra.
➡️Renowned journalist Ratikanta Mohanty passes away. He was 70.
➡️Senior IAS Vir Vikram Yadav goes on Central Deputation; appointed Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).
➡️BJD leaders arrive at Sankha Bhawan to attend the party’s state council meeting for the election of the BJD president post.
➡️Odisha Government unveils Rs 28,355 crore plan for industry, tourism & medical college in Kendrapara.
➡️National Testing Agency (NTA) announces JEE (Main) session 2 results; 24 students score perfect 100. Rajasthan emerged as the leading state in terms of high scorers.
➡️Delhi: 4 people died after a building collapsed in the Mustafabad area; rescue and search operation is underway. 8-10 people are still feared trapped.
➡️315 arrested in connection with communal violence in Murshidabad district of West Bengal over protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.
➡️The doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham are going to open on May 2 and Shri Badrinath Dham on May 4.
➡️Russia is ready to facilitate potential nuclear deal agreements between Iran and the US.
