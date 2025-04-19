Veteran Journalist Ratikanta Mohanty passes away at 70

TNI Bureau: Veteran journalist Ratikanta Mohanty breathed his last on Saturday morning at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar following a prolonged illness. He was 70.

During his journalism career that spanned over four decades, Mohanty worked with several news organisations including The Asian Age, Dinalipi, Swarajya and Parjyabekhyaka. He was also associated with Hindusthan Samachar.

Known for his fearless reporting and unwavering honesty, Ratikanta Mohanty inspired generations of journalists. He was not just a reporter but a voice for the voiceless, working relentlessly at the grassroots level.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, have expressed their deep grief over the demise of Mohanty.