TNI Evening News Headlines – June 25, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
BJP MPs from Odisha took oath as the members of the 18th Lok Sabha. BJP swept the Lok Sabha polls in Odisha by winning 20 of the total 21 seats.
➡️No Nabajouban Darshan of Trinities this year as Nabajouban Darshan, Netra Utsav and Ratha Jatra are falling on the same day.
➡️1990-batch Odisha Cadre IAS Officer Manoj Ahuja to return to the State soon; may get key responsibility.
➡️Demolition activities were carried out at former BJD MLA Pranab Prakash Das’ Government quarter in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Cyclonic circulation forms over Bay of Bengal; IMD predicts rainfall for next 5 days in Odisha.
➡️Twin City (Cuttack-Bhubaneswar) Metro Rail project will continue. Central assistance will be taken if needed: Odisha Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra.
➡️Drain barricade work will be completed within a week while slabbing of open drains in Bhubaneswar will be done within one month: BMC Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil.
➡️Traffic signals to be removed in Bhubaneswar; Government will soon come up with some alternative plans: H & UD Minister Krushana Chandra Mahapatra.
➡️INDIA Bloc fields Congress leader K Suresh as its candidate for Lok Sabha Speaker post. Om Birla will be the NDA candidate.
➡️Supreme Court refuses to entertain Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain’s petition challenging Delhi High Court order deferring Satyendar Jain’s plea.
➡️Delhi High Court allows Enforcement Directorate’s plea to stay the trial court’s bail order for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case.
➡️AAP to move Supreme Court against stay on Arvind Kejriwal bail in excise case.
➡️Bombay High Court grants bail to the juvenile accused in the Pune car accident case.
➡️Maharashtra NEET paper leak case: Accused teachers Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav and Jalil Umarkhan Pathan produced in the district court.
➡️Katra: Direct helicopter services have been started from Jammu to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.
➡️Sensex jumps 712.44 points to hit a new closing peak of 78,053.52; Nifty climbs 183.45 points to settle at record high of 23,721.30.
➡️Rupee settles 3 paise higher at 83.44 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar attended Africa Day celebrations in Delhi.
