TNI Evening News Headlines – June 25, 2024

➡️No Nabajouban Darshan of Trinities this year as Nabajouban Darshan, Netra Utsav and Ratha Jatra are falling on the same day.
➡️1990-batch Odisha Cadre IAS Officer Manoj Ahuja to return to the State soon; may get key responsibility.
➡️BJP MPs from Odisha took oath as the members of the 18th Lok Sabha. BJP swept the Lok Sabha polls in Odisha by winning 20 of the total 21 seats.
➡️Demolition activities were carried out at former BJD MLA Pranab Prakash Das’ Government quarter in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Cyclonic circulation forms over Bay of Bengal; IMD predicts rainfall for next 5 days in Odisha.
➡️Twin City (Cuttack-Bhubaneswar) Metro Rail project will continue. Central assistance will be taken if needed: Odisha Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra.
➡️Drain barricade work will be completed within a week while slabbing of open drains in Bhubaneswar will be done within one month: BMC Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil.
➡️Traffic signals to be removed in Bhubaneswar; Government will soon come up with some alternative plans: H & UD Minister Krushana Chandra Mahapatra.
➡️INDIA Bloc fields Congress leader K Suresh as its candidate for Lok Sabha Speaker post. Om Birla will be the NDA candidate.
➡️Supreme Court refuses to entertain Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain’s petition challenging Delhi High Court order deferring Satyendar Jain’s plea.
➡️Delhi High Court allows Enforcement Directorate’s plea to stay the trial court’s bail order for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case.
➡️AAP to move Supreme Court against stay on Arvind Kejriwal bail in excise case.
➡️Bombay High Court grants bail to the juvenile accused in the Pune car accident case.
➡️Maharashtra NEET paper leak case: Accused teachers Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav and Jalil Umarkhan Pathan produced in the district court.
➡️Katra: Direct helicopter services have been started from Jammu to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.
➡️Sensex jumps 712.44 points to hit a new closing peak of 78,053.52; Nifty climbs 183.45 points to settle at record high of 23,721.30.
➡️Rupee settles 3 paise higher at 83.44 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar attended Africa Day celebrations in Delhi.
