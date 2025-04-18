TNI Evening News Headlines – April 18, 2025

➡️Principal Secretary to PM Narendra Modi, Dr PK Mishra arrived in Jharsuguda; will attend the IIM-Sambalpur Convocation ceremony tomorrow.
➡️Odisha Government has announced plans to issue ration cards to new and left-out eligible beneficiaries soon.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Ch Majhi to get new Principal Secretary/ACS as incumbent Nikunja B Dhal appointed Parliamentary Affairs Secretary in Government of India.
➡️A Class 9 student died in a road accident while returning from school at Dhanupali in Sambalpur district.
➡️Odisha Government sent 14 Odisha farmers to Malaysia to study advanced agricultural techniques.
➡️Odisha government launched a stringent probe into alleged illegal coal mining activities in Sundargarh district.
➡️Government dismissed media reports about the nationwide implementation of satellite-based tolling system from May 1.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds talks with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on closer India-US ties in technology, innovation.
➡️IAS officer Arvind Shrivastava, Additional Secretary, PMO, appointed as Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.
➡️IAS officer Santosh Kumar Sarangi appointed as Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
➡️IAS officer Vumlunmang Vualnam, appointed as Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance.
➡️DGCA ordered an investigation into the sudden death of an Air India Express pilot, who died of a cardiac arrest at the Delhi airport.
➡️Members of Dawoodi Bohras community led by Shehzada Husain Burhanuddin met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
➡️Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw showcases India’s indigenous AI server.
➡️Sagar Parikrama Mission: Women Indian Navy officers Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A cross dangerous ‘Cape of Good Hope’.
➡️Wanted Punjab gangster-turned-terrorist arrested in US, had links with ISI, BKI.
