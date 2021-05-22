Cyclone Yaas: Naveen sets Focus on Zero Casualty

TNI Bureau: In view of possible Cyclone Haas, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has reviewed the preparedness of the state in a virtual meeting today. The CM sets focus on mass evacuation in affected areas to prevent any loss of life in the event of the cyclone.

All District Collectors in Coastal and North Odisha have been asked to set up Cyclone Shelter homes and provide cooked food to people. The District Collectors of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur have briefed the CM.

As on today, Balasore district has identified 1223 cyclone shelters, followed by Kendrapara (970), Bhadrak (700) and Jagatsinghpur (223). The District Collectors have made necessary arrangements to provide oxygen supply, food, medicines etc during emergency. Special attention is being given to pregnant women.

66 ODRAF, 22 NDRF & 177 fire service teams to be deployed to deal with any situation. The CM has also directed to ensure smooth supply of Oxygen inside and outside the State during the cyclonic storm or rains.

The low pressure area has been formed over East Central Bay of Bengal, will intensify into Severe Cyclone by 24th May and further intensify into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm and move North-Northwestwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining North Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around 26th evening. The North Odisha districts including Balasore may be affected.

