TNI Evening News Headlines – May 22, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 1,076 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 148 Quarantine cases and 928 local contact cases.

➡️ 10601 more patients recover in the last 24 hours in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 577983.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) extends date for drive-in COVID Vaccination of people aged above 45 years.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviews preparedness to deal with the situation arising out of possible cylone Yass. Odisha Government sets zero casualty target.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas: Low Pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal; Odisha on high alert, storm likely to hit on May 26 Morning.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas: 4 naval ships are on standby with HADR bricks, diving, & medical teams to render assistance in the most affected areas.

➡️ Secretary to Odisha CM (5T), VK Pandian has been conferred with the prestigious FIH Presidents Award.

➡️ COVID19 test report will now be available Online in Odisha.

➡️ Former BJD MLA Nabin Nanda’s son & young entrepreneur Sambit Nanda passes away. He was 37.

➡️ Odisha Plus II students demand official announcement ahead of Centre’s crucial meet on Exams on Sunday.

➡️ AIIMS,Bhubaneswar begins COVID consultation though Facebook Messenger.

➡️ Liquor License Fee waived in Odisha for June-December 2020.

India News

➡️ India reports 8,848 mucormycosis (black fungus) cases.

➡️ CBSE, JEE Main, NEET: Ministry of Education calls crucial meet on Sunday on pending exams: Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Karnataka reports 31,183 new COVID-19 cases & Kerala 28,514 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 7 States are reporting more than 10,000 cases & 6 States These are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, UP, Punjab and Delhi are reporting a high number of deaths: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh Government extends “partial coronavirus curfew” till 7 am on May 31.

➡️ Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced black fungus as an epidemic.

➡️ Indian Medical Association (IMA) sends a legal notice to Baba Ramdev over his derogatory remarks against allopathic medicine.

➡️ Family members of employees can also be vaccinated at workplace CVCs says the Health Ministry.

➡️ Pradip Kumar Yadav, presently Director in the Ministry has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Liberia: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

➡️ A SpiceJet flight carrying Indian boxing team, including Mary Kom, has reported a fuel emergency landing at Dubai airport today over landing confusion.

➡️ Cyber Attack exposes data of 45 lakh Air India Passenger.

➡️ Sonu Sood announces Oxygen Plants in Andhra Pradesh.

World News

➡️ Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds, Egyptian mediators shuttle between 2 Sides.

➡️ Ex-BBC Chief Tony Hall steps down from High-Profile job over Princess Diana probe.

➡️ Nepal President dissolves parliament; election to be held in November.

➡️ 3 killed, 27 injured in series of earthquakes in China, over 166 aftershocks recorded in Yangbi region.

➡️ US State of Alabama lifts ban on yoga in public schools.