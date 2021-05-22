TNI Evening News Headlines – May 22, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 1,076 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 148 Quarantine cases and 928 local contact cases.
➡️ 10601 more patients recover in the last 24 hours in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 577983.
➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) extends date for drive-in COVID Vaccination of people aged above 45 years.
➡️ Cyclone Yaas: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviews preparedness to deal with the situation arising out of possible cylone Yass. Odisha Government sets zero casualty target.
➡️ Cyclone Yaas: Low Pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal; Odisha on high alert, storm likely to hit on May 26 Morning.
➡️ Cyclone Yaas: 4 naval ships are on standby with HADR bricks, diving, & medical teams to render assistance in the most affected areas.
➡️ Secretary to Odisha CM (5T), VK Pandian has been conferred with the prestigious FIH Presidents Award.
➡️ COVID19 test report will now be available Online in Odisha.
➡️ Former BJD MLA Nabin Nanda’s son & young entrepreneur Sambit Nanda passes away. He was 37.
➡️ Odisha Plus II students demand official announcement ahead of Centre’s crucial meet on Exams on Sunday.
➡️ AIIMS,Bhubaneswar begins COVID consultation though Facebook Messenger.
➡️ Liquor License Fee waived in Odisha for June-December 2020.
India News
➡️ India reports 8,848 mucormycosis (black fungus) cases.
➡️ CBSE, JEE Main, NEET: Ministry of Education calls crucial meet on Sunday on pending exams: Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.
➡️ Karnataka reports 31,183 new COVID-19 cases & Kerala 28,514 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
➡️ 7 States are reporting more than 10,000 cases & 6 States These are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, UP, Punjab and Delhi are reporting a high number of deaths: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.
➡️ Uttar Pradesh Government extends “partial coronavirus curfew” till 7 am on May 31.
➡️ Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced black fungus as an epidemic.
➡️ Indian Medical Association (IMA) sends a legal notice to Baba Ramdev over his derogatory remarks against allopathic medicine.
➡️ Family members of employees can also be vaccinated at workplace CVCs says the Health Ministry.
➡️ Pradip Kumar Yadav, presently Director in the Ministry has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Liberia: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)
➡️ A SpiceJet flight carrying Indian boxing team, including Mary Kom, has reported a fuel emergency landing at Dubai airport today over landing confusion.
➡️ Cyber Attack exposes data of 45 lakh Air India Passenger.
➡️ Sonu Sood announces Oxygen Plants in Andhra Pradesh.
World News
➡️ Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds, Egyptian mediators shuttle between 2 Sides.
➡️ Ex-BBC Chief Tony Hall steps down from High-Profile job over Princess Diana probe.
➡️ Nepal President dissolves parliament; election to be held in November.
➡️ 3 killed, 27 injured in series of earthquakes in China, over 166 aftershocks recorded in Yangbi region.
➡️ US State of Alabama lifts ban on yoga in public schools.
