Cyclone Sitrang may skip Odisha coast, says IMD

TNI Bureau: With a low-pressure area forming over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said that there may not be a cyclone threat to Odisha.

It has been forecast that the Low Pressure formed today is very likely to move west-northwestwards & concentrate into a Depression over eastcentral & adjoining South East Bay of Bengal around 22nd October & into a deep depression on 23rd October. Subsequently, it is very likely to recurve northwards & intensify into a cyclonic storm over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal by 24th October.

It is likely to move north-northeastwards & reach near WB – Bangladesh coasts on October 25, missing Odisha coast, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The entire state is likely to witness heavy downpours for three days, starting from October 24.

Odisha Government ordered Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Balasore districts to be prepared for any adverse situation if cyclone hits the Odisha coast.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in view of the prevailing weather.

There has been a large variation among the different models regarding the landfall area of the possible cyclone.

The landfall point based on ECMWF, NCUM and NCEP-GFS models varies between West Bengal (Digha) to Bangladesh (Pather Ghat) coast.