No fees for Students opting Odia as Honours

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has made it clear that no fee other than hostel fees will be collected from Plus III students opting to take Odia as honours in Government colleges.

In a directive the Higher Education Department of the State Government has written to all the principals of degree colleges and autonomous colleges regarding fee exemption from Odia (Honours) UG students.

The department, in its directive clarified that except hostel fee, all other expenditures would be borne by the Higher Education institutions from their own college development or examination funds.

Earlier, Odisha Government had decided to exempt all fees except hostel charges for Odia honours students from 2018-19 academic session to promote the language.