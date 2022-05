Cyclone on May 8; to hit Odisha Coast on May 10

Insight Bureau: The Low Pressure formed over the Andaman Sea today, will intensify into a Depression by 7th May and become a Cyclonic Storm by 8th May, informed the Met Department.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Cyclonic Storm may reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal off north Andhra­-Odisha coasts by 10th May, it confirmed.



It’s not yet confirmed in which place the landfall will occur.