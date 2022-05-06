Another Boat Capsize in Chilika Lake raises Serious Concerns

Insight Bureau: The Chilika Tragedy is living up to its title with its ceaseless reports of mishaps in the lake including capsizing and grounding of boats. In yet another incident on Thursday afternoon, a boat capsized in Chilika Lake causing one person to go missing.



As per the sources, the boat was boarded by 9 tourists from Remuna Block in Balasore District. While returning to Balugaon from their visit to Kalijai Temple located on an island in Chilika Lake, the boat capsized near Chadheiguha hill and immediately sank under the impact of nor’wester rain.



No injuries were reported as all the tourists were wearing life jackets. On being notified, the Balugaon police officials rushed to the spot and rescued 11 people including the boat driver, a shopkeeper of Kalijai and his assistant.



The rescued people were immediately taken to Balugaon Hospital and their condition was reported to be stable. However, one tourist, who was later identified as 60 year old Raj Kishore Khuntia of Kodapur, could not be traced. The police have launched a search operation for the missing person.

It may be noted that boat mishaps in Chilika have occurred in the lake several times in the past, despite which, passengers safety is still not given the first priority.



On June 16, 2018, a boat carrying around 16 passengers, including 15 tourists from Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh, overturned in Chilika Lake leaving six people dead.



In a similar incident 2 years later on February 2, 2020, the boat carrying 17 passengers capsized in the waters of the brackish lagoon. They, however, narrowly escaped the jaws of death as all of them were rescued safely with the help of another boat.