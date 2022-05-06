Hindu Man killed for marrying Muslim Woman in Hyderabad

Insight Bureau: In Hyderabad, in a chilling case of honour killing, a 25-year-old man, who had an inter-faith marriage recently, was beaten and stabbed to death on the streets, allegedly by the family of his wife.

Billapuram Nagaraju, who was going with his wife Ashrin Sultana on a motorbike, was dragged and attacked by four-five persons, claimed to be the woman’s brother and other relatives, near GHMC office under the limits of Saroornagar police station on Wedneday night.

Nagaraju and Syed Ashrin Sulthana, described in reports as “childhood sweethearts”, had married three months ago, defying the wishes of her family.

The murder of Nagaraju, who married a Muslim woman by consent, is captured on video. Yet, it will take many years for conviction. High chances the killer will get bail in a few months or yearspic.twitter.com/QZTL1e8BfA — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) May 5, 2022

In one video, Sulthana appears to be lunging at one of the attackers, trying to protect Nagaraju. Witnesses rushed at the attacker then, hitting him and chasing him off. Security footage showed a crowd rapidly collecting at the spot but the bystanders did nothing to help Sulthana save her husband despite her innumerous cries for help. Instead ironically many had their mobile phones out, recording the crime.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

On camera, Nagaraju who was beaten with rods and stabbed by iron knives, appeared lifeless, his head a bloodied mass, lying on the streets.

“They killed my husband in the middle of the street. Five people attacked. My brother and others. There was nobody to help us. I begged everyone. They killed him in front of my eyes,” Sulthana, stunned with grief, told reporters today.

“Why did people come if they couldn’t do anything? They only watched. It happens before their eyes, someone being killed, can’t people see? I fell on him so I could save him. But they pushed me away. They hit him with iron rods and broke his head.”

The police have formed teams to arrest the killers seen on camera.

Nagaraju and Sulthana had an Arya Samaj wedding on January 31. The interfaith couple had known each other since Class 10 but her family was opposed to her marrying a Non-Muslim guy.

“We filed a complaint with the police on the life threats from the girl’s family. Due to police negligence, today I lost my brother. He was the sole bread earner of the family,” Nagaraju’s sister Ramadevi told news agency ANI.

Local BJP activists have launched protests demanding tough action and immediate arrest of the suspects.