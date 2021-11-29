Cyclone likely over Bay of Bengal this week, heavy rain warning for Odisha

Insight Bureau: The first cyclone over the Bay of Bengal (BoB) in the 2021 post-monsoon season could develop in the south Andaman Sea in a few days and could move towards Odisha and Andhra Pradesh this week.

A low pressure system is likely to form over Bay of Bengal around November 30, become more marked and move west-northwestwards during the subsequent 48 hours. The system is expected to intensify into a depression and later into a cyclonic storm.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, currently the sea condition is conducive for cyclogenesis (strengthening of cyclonic circulation) over Andaman Sea region. The sea surface temperature is 29 degree Celsius to 31 degree over the Bay of Bengal. The direction and intensity of the system can only be ascertained once the low pressure is formed. Rainfall, however, is expected to increase over Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh from the night of December 3, he said.

Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena has directed all district collectors to closely monitor the situation and put necessary disaster mitigation measures in place. As rough sea conditions will prevail along and off the Odisha coast between December 3 and 5, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during the period.