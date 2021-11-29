TNI Morning News Headlines – November 29, 2021
Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 197 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 115 quarantine and 82 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reported 94 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes BSKY Smart Cards and dedicates development projects in Koraput.
➡️ BJP boycotts all party meeting convened by Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro ahead of commencement of winter session of Odisha Assembly.
➡️ Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi deposes before ED for questioning in connection with money laundering case.
➡️ Odisha Government’s Jaga Mission nominated for international award.
India News
➡️ India reports 8,774 new cases, 621 deaths and 9,481 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,05,691; lowest in 543 days: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
➡️ More than 121.06 crore vaccine doses administered so far.
➡️ Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon following sloganeering by Opposition MPs.
➡️ Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for 1 hr to mourn passing away of sitting MP Oscar Fernandes.
➡️ Winter Session of Parliament begins in both Houses.
➡️ Dollar Seshadri, Tirumala temple’s super priest, dies at 74.
➡️ Rupee sees high volatility as worries resurfaced around new COVID Strain.
World News
➡️ Omicron coronavirus variant spreads; cases detected in Netherlands, Denmark, Australia.
➡️ Omicron can lead to stagflation in US, says top economist.
