TNI Morning News Headlines – November 29, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 197 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 115 quarantine and 82 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 94 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes BSKY Smart Cards and dedicates development projects in Koraput.

➡️ BJP boycotts all party meeting convened by Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro ahead of commencement of winter session of Odisha Assembly.

➡️ Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi deposes before ED for questioning in connection with money laundering case.

➡️ Odisha Government’s Jaga Mission nominated for international award.

India News

➡️ India reports 8,774 new cases, 621 deaths and 9,481 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,05,691; lowest in 543 days: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ More than 121.06 crore vaccine doses administered so far.

➡️ Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon following sloganeering by Opposition MPs.

➡️ Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for 1 hr to mourn passing away of sitting MP Oscar Fernandes.

➡️ Winter Session of Parliament begins in both Houses.

➡️ Dollar Seshadri, Tirumala temple’s super priest, dies at 74.

➡️ Rupee sees high volatility as worries resurfaced around new COVID Strain.

World News

➡️ Omicron coronavirus variant spreads; cases detected in Netherlands, Denmark, Australia.

➡️ Omicron can lead to stagflation in US, says top economist.