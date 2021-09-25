Cyclone Gulab: Red Warning issued for 7 Districts

Insight Bureau: The depression over Northeast and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal moved westwards with a speed of 12 KMLH in the last 6 hours, intensified into a deep depression.

It is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours and may cross North Andhra Pradesh – South Odisha Coast between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur at Kalingapatnam by evening of 26th September 2021.

During Deep Depression, wind speed may be expected at 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph. During the Cyclonic Storm, it may be around 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph.

7 districts in Odisha may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall – Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur.

Khordha, Nayagarh, Puri and Kalahandi districts may witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Balasore and Bhadrak.