Missing ODRAF Jawan Sitaram Murmu Found Dead

Insight Bureau: Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) jawan, an experienced boat driver Sitaram Murmu who went missing in the Mahanadi river during an elephant rescue operation at Mundali barrage in Cuttack after the boat capsized on Friday found dead.

The body of Sitaram Murmu was recovered by locals at Kakhadi Mahalapada Gumei Sahi on Saturday morning.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The tusker that remained stranded in the flooded river for nearly 20 hours also died late Friday night.