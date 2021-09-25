TNI Evening News Headlines – September 25, 2021

Key News Headlines of September 25, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 218 more COVID positive cases & 193 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 175 local contact cases and 43 quarantine cases.

➡️ 601 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1010183.

➡️ Cyclone ‘Gulab’ forms over Bay of Bengal, landfall on Odisha-Andhra Coast on September 26.

➡️ Cyclone Gulab Warning: Evacuation begins in Gajapati.

➡️ Cyclone Gulab: Landfall likely near Singupuram in Andhra pradesh; landslides likely in Koraput.

➡️ Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviews cyclone preparedness as deep depression intensifies into Cyclonic storm Gulab.

➡️ Protest over Youth’s ‘Custodial Death’ turns violent in Bargarh after Police resort to lathi charge.

India News

➡️ UN must improve its effectiveness and enhance reliability to remain relevant: PM Modi at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

➡️ PM Modi invites Vaccine Manufacturers across the World to ‘Make In India’.

➡️ Maharashtra Government to reopen Cinemas, Theatres from October 22.

➡️ IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Bowlers Restrict Punjab Kings To 125/7.

➡️ IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Thrash Rajasthan Royals By 33 Runs, Ashwin Bags 250th T20 Wicket

