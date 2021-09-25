TNI Evening News Headlines – September 25, 2021
Key News Headlines of September 25, 2021. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 218 more COVID positive cases & 193 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 175 local contact cases and 43 quarantine cases.
➡️ 601 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1010183.
➡️ Cyclone ‘Gulab’ forms over Bay of Bengal, landfall on Odisha-Andhra Coast on September 26.
➡️ Cyclone Gulab Warning: Evacuation begins in Gajapati.
➡️ Cyclone Gulab: Landfall likely near Singupuram in Andhra pradesh; landslides likely in Koraput.
➡️ Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviews cyclone preparedness as deep depression intensifies into Cyclonic storm Gulab.
➡️ Protest over Youth’s ‘Custodial Death’ turns violent in Bargarh after Police resort to lathi charge.
India News
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
➡️ UN must improve its effectiveness and enhance reliability to remain relevant: PM Modi at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
➡️ PM Modi invites Vaccine Manufacturers across the World to ‘Make In India’.
➡️ Maharashtra Government to reopen Cinemas, Theatres from October 22.
➡️ IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Bowlers Restrict Punjab Kings To 125/7.
➡️ IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Thrash Rajasthan Royals By 33 Runs, Ashwin Bags 250th T20 Wicket
