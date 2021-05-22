Cyber Attack exposes data of 45 lakh Air India Passengers

TNI Bureau: The data of 45 lakh individuals has been exposed in a huge cyber assault that has struck worldwide airlines, including Air India. Credit card information is included in the data. Malaysia Carriers, Finnair, Singapore Airlines, Lufthansa, and Cathay Pacific are among the airlines affected.

Passport and ticket information, as well as credit card information, were all hacked. Security data for payment cards, such as CVV or CVC numbers, were not saved on the server attacked, according to Air India.

The perpetrators of the incident are still unknown Air India alerted impacted passengers that its SITA PSS system, which is responsible for storing and processing travelers’ personal information, had been subjected to a cybersecurity assault. Personal data collected between August 26, 2011, and February 20, 2021, was compromised as a result of the data breach. It requested that all of its clients reset their passwords for their accounts on the company’s website.

Air India said that no additional unlawful activity has been discovered. The corporation was originally notified of the incident in February. The data breach notice issued by Air India on March 19 alludes to the airline’s Passenger Service System being subjected to a sophisticated cyber assault. The national carrier verified that no unauthorized activity had been identified within the PSS system.

British Airways was fined £20 million ($26 million) last year for a data breach that compromised more than 400,000 customers’ personal and credit card information.

EasyJet also confirmed last year that a cyber-attack had stolen the email addresses and travel data of nearly 9 million customers.