Shilpa Shetty makes her Digital Debut

Insight Bureau: Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty is all set to stun her fans by making her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. Shilpa Shetty’s role will mark the first female police officer in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

The actress shared a picture of her in a cop avatar with a gun to break the news to her fans and followers. She wrote, “Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time. Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe!”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Notably the Shilpa Shetty starrer also casts actor Siddharth Malhotra in the lead role. The power packer will be out on Amazon Prime.