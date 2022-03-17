CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh takes blame for delay in helicopter evacuation operations

Insight Bureau: CRPF chief Kuldiep Singh on Thursday said he will hold himself responsible for delays in air-evacuation of injured personnel. He pointed out that sometimes “practical difficulties” crop up in executing such operations in the anti-naxal combat domain.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Talking about a recent incident in which an injured Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer in Bihar could not be airlifted for over seven hours, he said that “why the helicopter could not evacuate the officer or during other operations is a big technical issue”.