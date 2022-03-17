CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh takes blame for delay in helicopter evacuation operations

He pointed out that sometimes "practical difficulties" crop up in executing such operations in the anti-naxal combat domain.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Kuldiep Singh
Image- Internet
156

Insight Bureau: CRPF chief Kuldiep Singh on Thursday said he will hold himself responsible for delays in air-evacuation of injured personnel. He pointed out that sometimes “practical difficulties” crop up in executing such operations in the anti-naxal combat domain.

Related Posts

Leading Comedian Kapil Sharma meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal enter second round in All England…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Talking about a recent incident in which an injured Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer in Bihar could not be airlifted for over seven hours, he said that “why the helicopter could not evacuate the officer or during other operations is a big technical issue”.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.