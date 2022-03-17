Privilege Motion moved against Suvendu Adhikari over I-T Raid Threat

Insight Bureau: A privilege motion was accepted against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in the West Bengal Assembly today. The motion had been moved by four Trinamool Congress leaders Biswajit Das, Krishna Kalyani & two others.

They alleged that the BJP leader had threatened to send Income Tax Department teams to their residence.

